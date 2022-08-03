Nakana.io set to release unique game Please, Touch The Artwork on Switch – demo too

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Niche publisher Nakana.io have today released a playable demo of Please, Touch The Artwork on Nintendo Switch – entirely designed and developed by one Belgian man, Thomas Waterzooi.

Scheduled to release on eShop on September 3rd, 2022, this game already obtained many awards for its innovative blend of modern art, puzzle mechanics and poetic storytelling.

Have you ever thought “…but anyone could have painted this!” while looking at famous abstract art?

Please, Touch The Artwork developer, Thomas Waterzooi, sure has and says:

“I made this game because I wanted to explore my complex relationship with modern art. What should I feel? Can my little sister do this? I’m still not 100% sure, but I do know that modern art has had an impact on everything and everyone in the world today. And so I hope my game can have an impact as well”

Please, Touch The Artwork doesn’t have miraculous answers about modern art.

Instead, it created new game mechanics and stories inspired by famous Mondrian paintings – and let people engage with them.

The game features 3 unique puzzles each based on a different painting/style.

De Stijl (The Style)

Boogie Woogie

New York City

Each puzzle has a different mechanic and should be challenging/relaxing in its own way. All puzzles are procedurally generated so that each player has a unique copy of the game. The games do not require skill and there’s no timing pressure. Accessibility is key.

Gameplay & Stories

The first puzzle tells the origin story of pure abstract art. It’s a challenging puzzle where you’ll add colours and lines to a canvas to recreate paintings.

The second puzzle is about Boogie & Woogie, two squares who just want to be together, but a rapidly growing world is making this harder and harder. You’ll help Woogie reach Boogie by figuring out how the obstacles influence Woogie’s path.

In the third puzzle you’ll move to the big city, only to be overwhelmed with mixed emotions. From joy and excitement to feeling homesick and missing your friends and family. You’ll be manoeuvring through the craziness of the Big Apple while collecting letters to form a poem.

Features summary:

-Elegant puzzles

-160+ puzzles

-Based on iconic art by Piet Mondrian

-Each puzzle based on a different painting

-Randomly generated levels for replayability and uniqueness

Accessible

-Simple controls (only touch screen on Switch)

-Suitable for ages 12 – 99

-No skills required

-Color-blind mode

-Big text

Zen

-No-stress puzzle-solving, no time-pressure

-Subtle challenges

-Jazzy-soundtrack that complements the time-spirit.

Educational

-Get to know the story behind abstract art pioneers

-Fun facts & artist-quotes

Playmodes

-Hints when stuck

-Story mode with 3 unique stories