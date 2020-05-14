MyGamer Visualcast: Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR)

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
PC
4
0
Contents

As a nod to the classic fairytale of the Three Little Pigs, Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengenance is a Steam VR FPS that uses a grapple hook as a way to sort of webswing around the environment. This was the first time we streamed a VR game so we apologize for any technical issues. But we kept dying at this one part early in the game and there are no checkpoints so we abruptly rage quit.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

