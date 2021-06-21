MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)

UnMetal is an obvious knockoff to classic 2D top-down Metal Gear and it is oh-so good! The gameplay, the humor – this indie title is already a gem even though the final version isn’t available yet. This game is scheduled to hit consoles later this year too.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
