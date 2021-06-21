MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2021
PC
6
0
previous article
Tip Top (PC) Review
next article
Party brawler Sacrifice Your Friends trailer here
Contents

UnMetal is an obvious knockoff to classic 2D top-down Metal Gear and it is oh-so good! The gameplay, the humor – this indie title is already a gem even though the final version isn’t available yet. This game is scheduled to hit consoles later this year too.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
Featuredvideocast
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tip Top (PC) Review
6.5
8
 
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
8.0
 
Nature Matters (Switch) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)
 
Tip Top (PC) Review
 
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
 
Roguelike survival TV game show DeathRun TV trailer here
 
UnMetal looks like the Metal Gear clone you’ve always wanted
View All
Latest News
      
 

Party brawler Sacrifice Your Friends trailer here

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2021
Sacrifice Your Friends is a 1- 4 players party brawler inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. The game was successfully funded on Kickstarter and chosen as a finalist in the Ubisoft Indie Series competition. You battle your friends in dynamic, [...]
9
 

Action platformer Metal Unit now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 17, 2021
Metal Unit, the sprawling sci-fi action platformer published by NEOWIZ and developed by JellySnow Studio, is now available on Nintendo Switch.  Crafted in a beautiful sci-fi pixel-art style, Metal Unit is a 2D side-scrolling action-packed experience [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums