MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)

UnMetal is an obvious knockoff to classic 2D top-down Metal Gear and it is oh-so good! The gameplay, the humor – this indie title is already a gem even though the final version isn’t available yet. This game is scheduled to hit consoles later this year too.

Enjoy the stream embedded below: