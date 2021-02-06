MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)

by SquallSnake on February 6, 2021
PC
1
0
previous article
Dead Ground (Switch) Review
Contents

This week, we play the newly released Ultimate Summer (PC), a tower defense title heavily based on 3rd person action.

Very gory and incredibly fast, this Early Access title has some potential and only cost a few bucks.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedUltimate Games S.A.videocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dead Ground (Switch) Review
6.5
4
 
Arrog (PS4/PS5) Review
8.0
 
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)
 
Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000
 
Essex: The Whale Hunter, a new game inspired by “Moby-Dick”, revealed
 
Metroidvania Dogworld headed to PC and Switch – trailer here
 
Here’s when R-Type Final 2 will be released
View All
Latest News
      
 

Shoot 1UP DX Coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

by SquallSnake on February 4, 2021
hoot 1UP DX releases next week, February 11th on PS5 and PS4. Mommy’s Best Games has successfully released Shoot 1UP DX to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One last year. Shoot 1UP DX is an award-winning twist on the shmup formula: instead of hoarding [...]
4
 

Steamroll: Rustless Edition coming to PS4 and Switch soon

by SquallSnake on February 4, 2021
After the debut on Steam and Xbox One in 2016, Steamroll: Rustless Edition arrives on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 12. The work of the Catalan studio Antico —creators of PUBG‘s character editor— offers a steampunk adventure full of [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums