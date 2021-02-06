MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)

This week, we play the newly released Ultimate Summer (PC), a tower defense title heavily based on 3rd person action.
Very gory and incredibly fast, this Early Access title has some potential and only cost a few bucks.
SquallSnake
About the Author
Comments