MyGamer Visual Cast – Tribe: Primitive Builder (PC)

Featured PC Simulations Videocasts
0 7 Views
Tribe Primitive Builder

This week, Gillman and I play some Tribe: Primitive Builder on PC. Along the way, we build some structures using some obscurely named materials.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Excessive Trim

Excessive Trim (XSX) Review with stream

Nov 12, 2023 16 Views
Swapshot

Swapshot (XSX) Review with full playthrough stream

Nov 11, 2023 25 Views
Air Twister

Air Twister (XSX) Review

Nov 10, 2023 32 Views
car fear

Car Detailing Simulator (Xbox) Review

Nov 10, 2023 39 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Excessive Trim

Excessive Trim (XSX) Review with stream

Nov 12, 2023- No Comments on Excessive Trim (XSX) Review with stream

Excessive Trim is a randomly generated shooter without shooting. Instead of firing bullets, this is a slice’em up. Meaning,…

Swapshot

Swapshot (XSX) Review with full playthrough stream

25 Views
car fear

Car Detailing Simulator (Xbox) Review

39 Views
3259
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.