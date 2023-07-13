MyGamer Visual Cast – Thief Simulator (PC)

This week, Gillman and I fire up Thief Simulator before he bought it for like $3 on a Steam sale. Little did we know it calling this game “Toaster Stealing Simulator” would have been more accurate.
