MyGamer Visual Cast – The Pit: Infinity (PC)

by squallsnake on January 9, 2020
PC
Released towards the end of 2019, The Pit: Infinity is a FPS roguelike with co-op multiplayer options. Gillman hates this game while Squall tries to give it a chance. Then they get side tracked and talk about 2019 and look ahead to the gaming landscape of 2020.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

