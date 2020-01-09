MyGamer Visual Cast – The Pit: Infinity (PC)

Released towards the end of 2019, The Pit: Infinity is a FPS roguelike with co-op multiplayer options. Gillman hates this game while Squall tries to give it a chance. Then they get side tracked and talk about 2019 and look ahead to the gaming landscape of 2020.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
AO Tennis 2 (Xbox One) Review
The developers at Big Ant released the original AO International Tennis title in 2018. Now, two years later, AO Tennis 2 feels like weak DLC at best over the original as flaws remain uncorrected in this sophomore effort. AO, which stands for Australian [...]
Super Korotama (PS4) Review
Recreating a Japanese arcade game, Super Korotama is easy to pick-up-and-play but will drive you crazy (in a good way) from the seemingly simple challenge. From a flat perspective, the goal is to guide a magnetic ball to a specific hole on the game board [...]
Repressed (PC) Review
Repressed is the story of someone going through therapy. There is probably a long and drawn out way to say that everything in this world probably symbolizes something, or should, but the truth is that it is all meaningless and hollow. Even [...]
Comments