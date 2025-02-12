MyGamer Visual Cast – Sony’s State of Play (Feb 2025)

Playstation State of Play 2025

Instead of playing a game this week, Gillman and I decided to stream Sony’s State of Play (Feb 2025) video while we give our reactions and commentary in real time. We were going to watch this anyway so why not talk about it as it happens.

Let us know what you think.

