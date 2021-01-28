MyGamer Visual Cast: Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC)

by SquallSnake on January 28, 2021
PC
4
0
This week, we try Skul: The Hero Slayer, the latest indie roguelike to hit the PC (Steam).
Not really knowing what to expect, we walked away enjoying our time spent with this game. ﻿
Featured, PC, Videocasts
FeaturedPCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
