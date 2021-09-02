MyGamer Visual Cast: Shmups Skill Test (PC)

Sort of like the Brain Age of shooters, Shmups Skill Test gauges your shmup skill level then grades you accordingly. It is an interesting take on the shooter genre and this game only costs a few bucks.
