MyGamer Visual Cast: Shmups Skill Test (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 2, 2021
PC
3
0
Shmups Skill Test
Contents

Sort of like the Brain Age of shooters, Shmups Skill Test gauges your shmup skill level then grades you accordingly. It is an interesting take on the shooter genre and this game only costs a few bucks.

Enjoy our stream embedded below:

