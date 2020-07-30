MyGamer Visual Cast: S.C.A.R. (PC Early Access)

S.C.A.R. is currently an early access FPS that takes notes from classic titles such as Quake, Doom, and even bits of Turok. Rough around the edges because it is still in really Early Access, Squall and Gillman play through the first stage in the stream below.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Get Good (PC) Review
While very different in many aspects, athletes and gamers have one thing in common, and that is enjoying a challenge. Struggling to get further and further inch by inch, just for a shot at victory one day keeps us coming back for more every time. To tap [...]
Swim Out (Xbox One) Review
Originally released on PC in 2017, Swim Out is a trial-and-error puzzler that features a ton of levels and introduces new puzzle elements throughout. You can check out our PC review of Swim Out here. You control a swimmer from an overhead perspective and [...]
Superliminal (Xbox One) Review
Superliminal is a trippy first person puzzle game that forces the player to unlearn what video games have been teaching players since the beginning of time. As most puzzles are based around perspective, solving these environmental puzzles will require [...]
Comments