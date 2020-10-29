MyGamer Visual Cast: REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

At the time of this post, REKT! High Octant Stunts is currently not yet available on Steam but we were able to play it early (has been out on Switch for about a year now though).

Basically mixing Tony Hawk-style tricks but with a car, REKT! is a bit of a sleeper hit, simple game.

Enjoy the stream embedded below: