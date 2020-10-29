MyGamer Visual Cast: REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC)

At the time of this post, REKT! High Octant Stunts is currently not yet available on Steam but we were able to play it early (has been out on Switch for about a year now though).
Basically mixing Tony Hawk-style tricks but with a car, REKT! is a bit of a sleeper hit, simple game.
Enjoy the stream embedded below:
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Shoot 1Up DX (Switch) Review
Originally released on Steam in 2015, Shoot 1UP has been ported to Nintendo Switch as Shoot 1UP DX as it marks the first time this 2D shooter has been made available on current consoles. Fans of the original will note the additional levels, enemies, and [...]
Spinch (PC) Review with Stream
Super Meatboy was a genre defining game. One part pure challenge, several parts amazing level design, held together with insanely precise controls. In the years since the title has been released many have tried, and failed, to be worthy of [...]
Danger Gazers (Switch) Review
A post-apocalyptic roguelite that uses twin-stick controls, Danger Gazers is composed of the most basic of visuals but contains typical, challenging gameplay. Like any rogue-based title, death is permanent. Although the player can obtain a [...]
Comments