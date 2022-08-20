MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

This week, I played some of the PC port of Spider-Man that was originally released on PS4. While Gillman was only a few hours deep, I explained my frustrations with the game when I Platinum’d it on PS4.
Sure, it feels cool to be Spider-Man swinging from buildings but the mission structure and animations are very repetitive and seems like many reviews failed to mention this.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Gigapocalypse (Xbox One) Review with stream
A side-scrolling kaiju simulator, Gigapocalypse is a retro-inspired action game with RPG elements. Despite the grindy nature, the die-and-try-again gameplay is encouraging thanks to the wealth of unlockables. Playing as the monster of your choosing, your [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Tringo
Mixing the gameboard of Bingo with Tetris pieces, Tringo might be one of the best sleeper hit puzzle games you never played. The Single-Pak link multiplayer mode up to four player is also really fun. Seriously! I know the screenshots and this video might [...]
After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One) Review with stream
Instead of flying a spaceship and destroying alien crafts, After Wave: Downfall is a shooter shmup but one that takes place on water rapids. At first, it reminded me of a modern and faster paced take on classic Toobin’ only by traveling up the screen [...]
Comments