MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 20, 2022
This week, I played some of the PC port of Spider-Man that was originally released on PS4. While Gillman was only a few hours deep, I explained my frustrations with the game when I Platinum’d it on PS4.

Sure, it feels cool to be Spider-Man swinging from buildings but the mission structure and animations are very repetitive and seems like many reviews failed to mention this.

