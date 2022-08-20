MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

This week, I played some of the PC port of Spider-Man that was originally released on PS4. While Gillman was only a few hours deep, I explained my frustrations with the game when I Platinum’d it on PS4.

Sure, it feels cool to be Spider-Man swinging from buildings but the mission structure and animations are very repetitive and seems like many reviews failed to mention this.