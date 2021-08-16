MyGamer Visual Cast – Infinity (Unreleased GBC title from 1999)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 16, 2021
3
0
previous article
Claim Mortal Shell DLC for free - limited time only
Infinity
Contents

Infinity was a Gameboy Color title that was in development from 1999-2001 then suddenly canceled. There is a Kickstarter trying to revive this project with stretch goals to finish it and release on a working Gameboy cartridge.

After speaking with Retro Modding, they were kind enough to send me a ROM of the game in its current state and I streamed the opening segment. The graphics are outstanding for a GBC game, the soundtrack is great, and the combat system is unlike anything on the system. If you are a fan of RPGs, this is a dream come true.

You can check out my play through of this opening segment embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Gameboy Color, Videocasts
FeaturedGBCvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Trigger Witch (Xbox One) Review
8.0
5
 
Fantastic Night Dreams Cotton Reboot (PS4) Review with stream
7.5
 
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
fifa22
FIFA 22 Preview
 
BIOTA
2D Metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. gets news trailer
 
SPECTACULAR SPARKY
Spectacular Sparky is a new mascot 90s action game – trailer here
 
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls announce trailer
PAW Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls now available on console and PC
 
spindle poster horizontal scaled
Spindle is an action adventure about the death of a pig – free web demo available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Mortal Shell DLC

Claim Mortal Shell DLC for free – limited time only

by SquallSnake on August 16, 2021
This Wednesday Mortal Shell will celebrate its first year anniversary in style by releasing its highly anticipated new roguelike expansion, The Virtuous Cycle, at a special 100% discount for five days only. Between August 18 and August 23, fans can [...]
10
 
BIOTA

2D Metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. gets news trailer

by SquallSnake on August 14, 2021
Developer small bros has released a new gameplay trailer showing brand new B.I.O.T.A footage captured from multiple locations throughout this upcoming 2D Metroidvania. Featuring glorious 8-bit visuals and an upbeat chiptunes soundtrack, B.I.O.T.A is a [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums