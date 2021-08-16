MyGamer Visual Cast – Infinity (Unreleased GBC title from 1999)

Infinity was a Gameboy Color title that was in development from 1999-2001 then suddenly canceled. There is a Kickstarter trying to revive this project with stretch goals to finish it and release on a working Gameboy cartridge.
After speaking with Retro Modding, they were kind enough to send me a ROM of the game in its current state and I streamed the opening segment. The graphics are outstanding for a GBC game, the soundtrack is great, and the combat system is unlike anything on the system. If you are a fan of RPGs, this is a dream come true.
You can check out my play through of this opening segment embedded below:
SquallSnake
About the Author
