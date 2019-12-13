MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Halo Reach is now available via the Halo: Master Chief Collection as DLC. It is also available on PC. Unfortunately, cross-play between Xbox One and PC is not available as our original plans were to have both Gillman and Squall play together. Since that couldn’t happen, you can still watch Gillman get smoked in Invasion mode.