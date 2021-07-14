MyGamer Visual Cast: Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Switch)

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 14, 2021
Switch
3
0
previous article
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox One) Review with stream
next article
MouseBot: Escape From CatLab set for console and PC release
Disgaea 6 Defiance of Destiny
Contents

As we played through some Disgaea 6 on Switch, Squall and Gillman talk about TRPGs, Gillman mentions his love of Disgaea and how he already beat the game, and Squall complains about the Last of Us 2.

Enjoy the stream embedded below:

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Switch, Videocasts
FeaturedSwitchvideocast
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
10
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
MouseBot

MouseBot: Escape From CatLab set for console and PC release

by SquallSnake on July 14, 2021
Vector Unit announced that action platformer MouseBot: Escape From CatLab is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam PC next Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for $4.99. The new premium remaster of MouseBot contains over 20 new mazes, a super-fast new [...]
4
 
Project Downfall

Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
Project Downfall is a trippy, multi-choice, brutal shooter with adventure elements. Consider it a mashup of the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas, John Wick, and the style of Hardcore Henry, but done in a hazy, retro visual style with modern post [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums