MyGamer Visual Cast: Cloud Cutter (PC)

This week, Gillman and Squall check out Cloud Cutter, a newly released shmup that features realistic graphics and a twisting camera perspective… that is, if you can make it that far. This game is super hard and we couldn’t even beat the first stage after numerous retries. Definitely not a bad game, just a difficult one.
Enjoy the stream below:
