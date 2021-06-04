MyGamer Visual Cast: Cloud Cutter (PC)

by SquallSnake on June 4, 2021
PC
5
0
Contents

This week, Gillman and Squall check out Cloud Cutter, a newly released shmup that features realistic graphics and a twisting camera perspective… that is, if you can make it that far. This game is super hard and we couldn’t even beat the first stage after numerous retries. Definitely not a bad game, just a difficult one.

Enjoy the stream below:

