Multiplayer Clumsy Rush being ported to Xbox One from Switch

Clumsy Rush is a multiplayer party game colorful like candy made from rainbows. A game published by RedDeerGames allows the players to take part in extremely fun competitions.

Your main goal is to win the crown, make your opponents’ lives as difficult as you can, and be the first to reach the finish line by passing a track filled with obstacles.

After the success on Nintendo Switch, where the game was released in 2019, an extended edition will now be arriving on Xbox One.

The game will debut on the Microsoft console on September 4.

You will be happy to learn that the multiplayer mode has been expanded from two to four players – so buckle up and enjoy the game with even more friends, family members, and all the party games fans you might accidentally encounter on the streets.

Pick out your own cute outfit and get ready for a beautifully chaotic competition where all the participants look so goofy you will be constantly in awe. The ninja turns into a block of ice, the rapper suddenly rushes backward, and the sumo wrestler is ambushed by massive blocks as soon as he manages to get out of the giant oil stain.

Competitive. Share the fun with your family and friends – Clumsy Rush allows up to 4 players to take up the challenge locally!



So colorful! So vibrant! The competition takes place in a series of beautiful, strange worlds full of clouds, rainbows, slides, and mysterious structures. All in a vivid, memorable setting.



25 random game modifications. Walking backward, Bounce (flipper), Angle180, ChangeLegs, Charge minus, Charge plus, Chubby, Crown Clones X2, Tiles Oil, Wrap, Freeze, and more…



47 obstacle courses. All with unique traps that you will remember for a long time.