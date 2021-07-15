Multiplayer action shooter Knights & Guns coming to Switch in Sept 2021 – trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Switch
10
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch)
next article
Story-based sugar glider adventure AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to PlayStation 5 in late Summer
Knights Guns
Contents

From the publisher of Nintendo Switch titles Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT, Paratopic and Fatum Betula comes a new arcade game!

Inspired by PANG!, Metal Slug and the Bug Butcher, the new running and gunning Knights & Guns will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 10th, 2021!

More than 150 levels!

  • Small levels, big levels, narrow levels, XXL levels!
  • Various weapons, various challenges and various enemies await you! 
  • Fight awesome bosses on perilous stages!
  • Traverse the non-linear campaign map!
Multiplayer! Knights & Guns is an action shooting game for 1 or 2 players! Inspired by the classics, developed for modern audiences… …but feel free to take on the challenge alone if you’re brave enough!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, News, Switch
Baltoro GamesNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
11
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Aragami 2
Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Aragami 2

Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay

by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Lince Works has given you brief glimpses at the gameplay but, now, the team is excited to take gamers deeper into the evolution of this stealth-action franchise. The new developer walkthrough showcases the completely new combat system built from the [...]
4
 
Away scaled

Story-based sugar glider adventure AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to PlayStation 5 in late Summer

by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Breaking Walls has revealed its nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, is heading to PlayStation 5 in late Summer 2021. This is in addition to the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums