Multiplayer action shooter Knights & Guns coming to Switch in Sept 2021 – trailer here

From the publisher of Nintendo Switch titles Urban Flow, Moto Rush GT, Paratopic and Fatum Betula comes a new arcade game!
Inspired by PANG!, Metal Slug and the Bug Butcher, the new running and gunning Knights & Guns will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 10th, 2021!
More than 150 levels!
- Small levels, big levels, narrow levels, XXL levels!
- Various weapons, various challenges and various enemies await you!
- Fight awesome bosses on perilous stages!
- Traverse the non-linear campaign map!
|Multiplayer! Knights & Guns is an action shooting game for 1 or 2 players! Inspired by the classics, developed for modern audiences… …but feel free to take on the challenge alone if you’re brave enough!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
Crash Drive 3 is an open world stunt racing game that never takes it foot off the accelerator and sort of mixes the chaos of Rocket League with the tricks of Tony Hawk. The single player offering is good enough on its own but the cross-play online [...]
BitMaster (Xbox One) Review with stream
BitMaster is a new twin stick shooter by Sometimes You. It only costs $5 but unfortunately plays like an action game built on a tight budget. From a maze-like environment, the goal is to kill all the plainly designed geometric shapes until the boss [...]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC) Review
It seems like a lifetime ago that I started playing this and after having finally finished it – 200 hours later – I felt compelled to write about Ubisoft’s latest AC instalment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So, braid your beard, pick up your axe and [...]
Comments