Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Switch) Review

Full Review

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Released in early 2020, the original Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator has to be one of the worst games I have played this console generation. While this 2021 sequel is much more playable, it still lacks in entertainment value.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 puts players in the role of a mechanic in charge of servicing street hogs. It sounds kind of cool on paper but the actual execution is nothing more than clicking on things while you fight against the poor camera controls.

To its credit, each bike is created with detail and composed of real world parts and materials. Moving the cursor to highlight a part then clicking a button to remove/install it is never fun and not even educational as the game doesn’t tell you why you are doing the things you are doing. Now, if the presentation told you how and why you need to remove the multiple parts of the tire so you can get to the piece that is providing a problem, then players would have a cool opportunity to learn the ways of a master mechanic. Instead, the game simply tells you click on the thing that is sometimes highlighted, then hit a button, and move onto the next.

The complicated UI requires trial and error to understand but I am guessing most players will have rage quit before that happens. Stock music once again accompanies the gameplay and makes the overall experience feel out of place.

In the end, I am not sure of the messaging behind this title. It is too casual to teach players anything about bikes and motorcycle fans are going to be horribly disappointed with the tedious controls and lack of gameplay and licensed material. You don’t even get to enjoy your hard work by taking these beasts for a test drive. Although it has come a long way from the downright broke original release, it still has a long way to go before it can create an enjoyable gameplay experience.

Don’t Forget About: House Flipper

On Par With: Tank Mechanic Simulator

Also Try: Rover Mechanic Simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.