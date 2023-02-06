Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 6, 2023
Switch
0
previous article
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
Motorcycle Mechanic Simualtor 2021 01 press material
Contents
Item Reviewed

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

For a brief moment, you kind of feel like a badass working in a dingy garage fixing a bike – very manly
You won’t get grease and oil on your hands

Negatives

Bad camera control and lack of direction
Why is the UI so overly complex?
Click on the thing, then click on that other thing, repeat

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.0
Bottom Line

Instead of being a sim title that teaches the player critical mechanic skills, this game will only teach players how to click on things from a complicated interface and poorly controlling camera.

3.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Released in early 2020, the original Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator has to be one of the worst games I have played this console generation. While this 2021 sequel is much more playable, it still lacks in entertainment value.

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 puts players in the role of a mechanic in charge of servicing street hogs. It sounds kind of cool on paper but the actual execution is nothing more than clicking on things while you fight against the poor camera controls.

To its credit, each bike is created with detail and composed of real world parts and materials. Moving the cursor to highlight a part then clicking a button to remove/install it is never fun and not even educational as the game doesn’t tell you why you are doing the things you are doing. Now, if the presentation told you how and why you need to remove the multiple parts of the tire so you can get to the piece that is providing a problem, then players would have a cool opportunity to learn the ways of a master mechanic. Instead, the game simply tells you click on the thing that is sometimes highlighted, then hit a button, and move onto the next. 

The complicated UI requires trial and error to understand but I am guessing most players will have rage quit before that happens. Stock music once again accompanies the gameplay and makes the overall experience feel out of place.

In the end, I am not sure of the messaging behind this title. It is too casual to teach players anything about bikes and motorcycle fans are going to be horribly disappointed with the tedious controls and lack of gameplay and licensed material. You don’t even get to enjoy your hard work by taking these beasts for a test drive. Although it has come a long way from the downright broke original release, it still has a long way to go before it can create an enjoyable gameplay experience.

Don’t Forget About: House Flipper

On Par With: Tank Mechanic Simulator

Also Try: Rover Mechanic Simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Simulations, Switch
FeaturedReviewSimulationSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Switch) Review
3.0
 
Drainus (Switch) Review
9.0
 
Demolish & Build Classic (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
View All
Latest News
      
 
Go Go PogoGirl

Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, alongside one manned developer Ohsat Games, is happy to announce a cutesy platformer, which has been single handedly created. Go! Go! PogoGirl, planned for release on 10th of February, 2023 to PC Steam, PlayStation 4, [...]
8
 
PS Feb 2023

These are the free Playstation games for February 2023

by SquallSnake on February 1, 2023
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ and higher tier subscribers in February 2023. Evil Dead: The Game | PS4, PS5Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums