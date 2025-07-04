Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights now available

Step into the armored boots of an overzealous knight as you fight across the continent rescuing princesses from monstrous captors in Stormy Knights! Strategic real-time combat ensues as you storm the halls of each castle in side-scrolling pixel art style, from medieval Europe and mystical Persia to feudal Japan and more, all accompanied by an original retro soundtrack!

Slash, dodge, defend and overcome minions like goblins and lizardmen to reach the boss of the castle, and if you emerge victorious, you’ll win the affection of a fair maiden imprisoned within.

Collect valuable golden medals to purchase upgrades across 3 skill trees and stack the deck in your favor for subsequent runs. How long can you keep up this personal crusade as you survive against seemingly impossible odds?