Linking Metroid Zero Mission to Metroid Fusion unlocks a secret

By linking Metroid Fusion to Metroid Zero Mission (2004) on Gameboy Advance, players can unlock the Metroid Fusion picture gallery in Metroid Zero Mission. To do this, make sure you are holding START + SELECT as you boot up Fusion when connected with a link cable.

The Fusion Gallery is unlocked by default in the Switch Online version of Metroid Zero Mission using the GBA app (Switch Online Expansion Pack required).

