Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on February 7, 2020
Switch
2
0
Item Reviewed

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Will make you question a lot of your life choices

Negatives

Literally everything

Full Review

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is the exact same copy/paste game as Car Mechanic Simulator, Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition, Bus Fix, and Garage Mechanic Simulator.  The only difference is that this game features motocycles.

When I say it is the same game, I mean it is literally the same broken experience as the other “mechanic simulator” titles. The game doesn’t even work. This is the biggest middle finger a game publisher can give console owners – simply reusing the same assets, changing the noun on the cover, and calling it an entirely new game especially when gameplay is never fun and always glitchy. It is shamefully disrespectful. Stay away from all these games as if your life depended on it.

Almost As Bad As: Robot Squad Simulator

Also Don’t Play: Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska

Wait For It: a sequel to Demolish & Build

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
