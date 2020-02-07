Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review

Full Review

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator is the exact same copy/paste game as Car Mechanic Simulator, Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition, Bus Fix, and Garage Mechanic Simulator. The only difference is that this game features motocycles.

When I say it is the same game, I mean it is literally the same broken experience as the other “mechanic simulator” titles. The game doesn’t even work. This is the biggest middle finger a game publisher can give console owners – simply reusing the same assets, changing the noun on the cover, and calling it an entirely new game especially when gameplay is never fun and always glitchy. It is shamefully disrespectful. Stay away from all these games as if your life depended on it.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz