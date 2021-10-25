Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 25, 2021
XBOX One
4
0
previous article
Accident (PC) - Review
Rover Mechanic Simulator 01 press material
Contents
Item Reviewed

Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

A great game to play if you enjoy frustration and lacking direction
The arcade machine in the corner that has simple mini games that are more fun than the actual game

Negatives

Tutorial tries to educate the player but over complicates things
Complex UI and game lacks direction on what it is you should be doing

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.0
Bottom Line

Another simulator that tries to add realism but forgot to add the fun.

3.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Rover Mechanic Simulator is the last sim title by Ultimate Games and it focuses on interplanetary machines as opposed to War Trucks, Bus sims, or even foreign War simulation. Unfortunately, this game suffers similarly to these other sim-based titles as it is overly complex, always tedious, and little more than a button pressing and menu navigating simulation.

I gave Rover Mechanic Sim a good old fashion attempt but I just couldn’t beat the tutorial. Many other Ultimate Games titles had lacking tutorials, if there even was one at all, and I feel like the devs have listened to this feedback. However, instead of easing the player into each element of the game, the tutorial instead just throws everything at the player at one time, expecting the player to remember complex inputs. There is also a lot happen with the UI, adding to the complicated experience.

You can check out my stream embedded below as I try and figure out the tutorial and play the arcade games in the corner of the garage:

Trapped inside what seems like a Mars vehicle hanger/garage, the player is left to walk around and eventually, hopefully, click on the right thing to move the tutorial forward. I eventually got stuck when it came time to adjust the rover itself as the game doesn’t tell the player what to do. After clicking on everything with no indicator of what I was doing or what I was doing wrong, I rage quit in frustration.

Strangely enough, the most entertaining part of the game comes from the arcade machine found in the corner of the hanger. Here, players can download and install mock retro games such as Snake or Space Invaders. No idea why this was even implemented in the first place but playing these poorly performing classic games was a lot more fun than trying to figure out how to fix a rover that should have been brought to that planet completed in the first place.

Unless you have a tremendous amount of patience and enjoy extensive trial and error without indication, Rover Mechanic Simulator is unplayable let alone fun.  There are much better sims on the market and you know there are problems when there is more fun to the had playing the dumb mini games than the actual game itself. 

Not As Good As: Train Station Renovation

Also Try Your Hand At: House Flipper Simulator  

Wait For It: Jet Pack Mechanic Simulator

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Simulations, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewSimulationUltimate Games S.A.XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
4
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
 
Crisis Wing (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
 
SPECTACULAR SPARKY
Retro-inspired platformer/shooter Spectacular Sparky now available on Switch and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
My friend peppa pig

Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available

by SquallSnake on October 22, 2021
Become Peppa Pig’s newest friend as Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Hasbro have today launched ‘My Friend Peppa Pig’, available now on Nintendo Switch, [...]
74
 
Elland The Crystal Wars

Lost GBA game getting revived through Kickstarter

by SquallSnake on October 21, 2021
Indie game publisher The Retro Room Games will be launching a funding campaign for an unreleased first person flying shooter for Game Boy Advance, Elland: The Crystal Wars, on Kickstarter, Q4 of 2021. Originally licensed with the IP of Dune, Elland: The [...]
24
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums