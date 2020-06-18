House Flipper (Switch) Review

Full Review

Originally released on PC in 2018, House Flipper gives players a way to clean, design, and sell houses. Even though this entire experience is composed of completing virtual chores and tedious backbreaking work, there could be an audience that appreciates these types of tasks.

House Flipper seems to be built using the same engine, toolset, and even fonts found in Demolish & Build, another Ultimate Games S.A. title, right down to the way the camera moves and limited fog effects. In fact, these two games have a lot in common and could easily be mistaken for one another. House Flipper starts simple, tasking the player with way more janitorial duties than letting their interior design skills flourish. In time, jobs increase in scope as players can start to place large appliances inside homes and even mess with the electric system.

Don’t be mistaken as this isn’t “interior designer simulator.” Instead, like Demolish and Build, gameplay is all about cleaning messes then organizing spaces using different tools along the way. Some homes are freakishly small, basically one room with a bed right next to the kitchen and bathroom which are not realistic. Holding down a button to wave a mop over a grease stain on a table, bathtub, and rug is also a little strange. There really isn’t any way to succeed or fail either – just click a few buttons until that house’s task is completed, then it is right onto the next one. There is a money system in place so the player can order materials and do-dads for each home, but it is ultimately a fake out to make the gameplay seem deeper than it really is.

House Flipper might not be for me personally as I don’t like doing my own chores in real life but I can see how this title could have its audience.

Also available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Not As Good As: watching your favorite home remodeling show on TV

Better Than: doing chores in real life

Play It Instead: Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz