MOTE: The Old Office (PS4) Review

Featured Playstation 4 Reviews
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MOTE The Old Office

Published by CraePlay, creators of Glint’s Revenge, have released MOTE: The Old Office as a sequel to MOTE: Workshop. It is another 10-minute walking simulator that doesn’t offer anything outside of a relatively easy Platinum trophy.

Just like the other MOTE title, the player controls a camera using typical first-person controls in a small environment. Unfortunately, there is no option to invert the Y axis so inverters like me will have a tough time even there is no combat or complex platforming. The only objective is to move to a highlighted area which triggers one or two lines of sleepy dialog from a narrator, talking about memories of this space. Once all have been collected, a portal opens near the entrance and the game simply ends unclimatically. At least the player has the ability to jump now so there is a slight sense of exploration. There are optional donuts to collect throughout the stage too, unlocking a few more trophies along the way but this only winds up being tedious instead of entertaining.

It isn’t hard to see this was made by a small team with little to no budget. Walking slowing through a boring, non-interactive office space, with a camera so low to the ground it appears as if it is coming from a mouse’s perspective, doesn’t create any fun, memorable moments, or reasons to continue. The only play this game if you want a Platinum.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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RATING

OUR SCORE - 2

2

SCORE

Another nonsensical 10-minute walking simulator without an option to invert the camera, MOTE: The Old Office offers nothing more than a simple Platinum trophy.

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