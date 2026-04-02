More Jaleco Sports Classics coming to Switch and Playstation

Rock It Games has just launched two new additions to their popular Jaleco Sports series for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Bases Loaded II: Second Season, one of the most popular baseball simulations from the Nintendo Entertainment System era, and classic soccer/football title, Goal! Two. Both retro sports collections are available today for $7.99.

These two latest releases in Rock It’s Jaleco Sports series builds on a classic sports library that started with the launch of the original Bases Loaded and Goal! for PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. “We’re very grateful for the warm welcome the Jaleco Sports series has received from fans, said Michael Devine, CEO of Rockit Games. “We will continue bringing classic NES and SNES games to modern consoles with expanded features and playability.”

Some of the new features that Rock It is introducing to all their Jaleco sports releases include a VHS ‘rewind’ feature that lets you replay great moments during games, a retro TV CRT filter display option, and monthly leaderboards to let you compete against your friends and the rest of the world.

Bases Loaded II: Second Season was originally released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989 and was revolutionary in its introduction of Player Performance Ratings, that were designed to simulate the hot streaks and slumps that every player went through during a baseball season. Batters and pitchers were each rated in three categories: Physical, Sensitivity and Intellectual, and these ratings would rise and fall as the season wore on. The Player Performance Ratings added an extra layer of strategy to the game as managers would have to determine if one of their hitters was in enough of a slump to warrant a few games on the bench.

Super Bases Loaded II was Jaleco’s second baseball title for the Super Nintendo and featured a battery backup for saving statistics for all the 14 teams in two fictional leagues featured in the game, as well as the 4 ‘edit’ teams. The game was the first baseball title for the SNES to add a DSP-1 chip to provide 3D like camera effects (Mode 7).

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded II: Second Season features five games total including both Bases Loaded II: Second Season (US -NES 1989) and Moero!! Pro Yakyuu ’88 Kettei Ban (Japan-Famicom – 1988), as well as three Super Nintendo/Super Famicom titles: Super Bases Loaded II (US-SNES- 1994), Super 3D Baseball (Japan-Super Famicom -1992) and Hanguk Pro Yagu (Korea – Super Comboy – 1994).

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two includes four games – three from the Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom era – Goal! Two (US-NES-1989), Goal! 2 (Europe-NES-1989), Goal! (Japan – Famicom -1989) – and one title from the Super Nintendo, Super Goal! 2 (US-SNES – 1992).

About the Goal! Two and Super Goal! 2

Goal! Two shifted the game perspective from the top-down view of the original Goal! to an angled overhead view with a scrolling screen.

An additional 8 teams have been added to Goal! Two (total of 24) and overall team roster size is 15 players, with the ability to choose your 11 starters based on their stats.

The SNES sequel, Super Goal! 2, expanded on the original with a side-scrolling field, 24 international teams, instant replays, and full-field radar views. It also introduced strategic options like four defensive formations and more player control.

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two includes four games – three from the Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom era – Goal! Two (US-NES-1989), Goal! 2 (Europe-NES-1989), Goal! (Japan – Famicom -1989) – and one title from the Super Nintendo, Super Goal! 2 (US-SNES – 1992).

About Rock It Games

Rock It Games is a publisher focused on retro and indie titles. Supporting both digital and physical releases, the company is committed to preserving gaming history while giving players the chance to truly own their games. Rock It Games also champions developer involvement throughout the publishing process—making it collaborative, transparent, and creator-friendly.