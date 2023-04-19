Moons of Darsalon is Cuphead meets Oddworld – now available

April 19, 2023
Moons of Darsalon
Dr. Kucho announced that his challenging save-them-all platformer Moons of Darsalon, is out today on Steam. After more than 8 years of long waiting, players are finally able to enroll the Darsanauts Rescue Missions! Be a hero in charge of rescuing your lost colleagues and bringing them to the closest base station using your commands and their advanced AI. Fight fierceful alien creatures, avoid all sorts of threats and get rid of obstacles with a jetpack, enjoy the advanced physics engine that allows you to destroy terrain, and even make new paths with the ground maker!

-Fast-paced laser gun shooting action against dangerous alien creatures.
-Enhanced mobility thanks to accessories like the jet pack and vehicles like the space truck and drop ship.
-Darsanauts implement advanced platforming AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.
-Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.
-Dynamic ground destruction and creation: Destroy terrain and make new paths with the ground maker gun.
-Fully interactive and realistic liquid physics.
-Realistic off road vehicle physics.
-8 bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982 and speech synthesis.
-Graphics are generated with a unique render pipeline that combines modern lighting, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time, all featuring a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.
-And of course, we cannot miss the good old CRT filter!

