Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms

EastAsiaSoft announced that horror-themed fighting game Omen of Sorrow is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Steam on March 23rd, 2023. Xbox versions will also receive a free update with added story mode content and cross-platform online play at the same time.

Omen of Sorrow is a traditional 4-button fighting game featuring monsters of classic horror and literature, powered by Unreal Engine 4 and presented in 2.5D cinematic style. The previously downloadable fan-favorite bloody countess Erzsébet joins the main roster, alongside a massive blood dragon at her command. This new version also adds a revised story mode and enables cross-platform online play between Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC platforms.

Omen of Sorrow is developed by independent Chilean studio AOne Games in close partnership with eastasiasoft. Digital pricing is set at US$19.99/€19.99, with an additional 15% launch discount available for a limited time. Physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 will also begin shipping from online retail partner Playasia in late March to coincide with the digital release date.

In a hidden underworld ruled by creatures of the night, a new terror has awakened! Omen of Sorrow brings monsters of horror, literature and mythology together for a fighting game experience unlike any other. Inspired by numerous arcade classics but offering its own unique innovations and mature aesthetics, Omen of Sorrow positively bleeds style!

Featuring a roster inspired by such icons as Frankenstein’s monster and Egyptian high priest Imhotep, this traditional 4-button fighting game rewards or punishes players based on how aggressive their playstyle is, putting a skill-centric spin on combat while keeping the experience accessible to newcomers. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Omen of Sorrow’s 2.5D brawling spans a multitude of detailed locations with handcrafted animations and cinematic finishers, all set to a masterful soundtrack by composer Francisco Cerda.