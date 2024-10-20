Moe Waifu H – BlockBlast is a Breakout clone with waifus

Meet 5 lovely female maidens and impress them with your brick breaking skills! Moe Waifu H – BlockBlast is a simple and addictive action puzzler where your goal is to clear the screen in old-school block breaking style. With each level you win, you’ll earn the hearts of your beautiful companions! There are 15 stages to master, each with multiple rounds of gradually increasing challenge.

Can you unlock all of their cute outfits and win them over?

* Nintendo Switch release available in Japan/Asia regions only.