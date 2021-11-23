Metroidvania Trash Quest coming to consoles

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Battle your way through an interconnected maze of space station’s rooms as you destroy robots, collect power-ups, and unlock shortcuts in Trash Quest.



This cute Metroidvania platformer with zero checkpoints, dynamic action and pixel art graphics by Francis Vace is heading to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X this December thanks to RedDeer.games.

BEGIN YOUR TRASH QUEST

Trash Quest takes place on the space station Deliverance. The crew has just begun prep work for the long trip to Tau Ceti. The AI has been activated, and it’s performing a quick system check, but that’s not what you care about…



PLAY AS A RACCOON

You play as a raccoon, not concerned with the complex defense systems, a raccoon that only cares about getting its filthy hands on the station’s trash, which is what this fluffy creature loves the most in this space adventure.

BATTLE ENEMIES

Explore an interconnected maze of space station’s rooms as you smash nasty robots and face strong bosses. As the game goes on, the difficulty of battling enemies steadily increases, but the more familiar you become with the mechanics, the easier it is to defeat them.



ZERO CHECKPOINTS

The progression in the game saves automatically. There’s only one single spawn location where you reappear every time you die. But any power-ups, abilities, or shortcuts you’ve unlocked will remain.



PIXEL ART GRAPHICS

Trash Quest features pixel art graphics and a unique soundtrack inspired by classic video games that are sure to catch retro gaming enthusiasts’ attention.

KEY FEATURES: