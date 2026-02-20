Metro Sim Hustle coming to PS5

Metro Sim Hustle is available on PlayStation 5 from February 19. This unique simulator combines metro driving with street life in an open-world city. Metro Sim Hustle was previously released on PC, where it received a positive reception from players.

Metro Sim Hustle was created by the independent Canadian studio Departure Interactive, also known for Bartender Hustle and Denizen. The game first launched on PC in 2021 and currently holds 76% positive user reviews on Steam. Ultimate Games S.A. is handling the PlayStation 5 release.

Metro driving and street life

Metro Sim Hustle is a unique simulator that blends metro driving with street life, featuring raw emotions and satirical takes on city survival.

The game lets players operate a metro system with full control over a suburban train. Players must manage the timetable, monitor speed, stop at platforms, and handle passenger service.

In Metro Sim Hustle, players must also take care of the character’s basic needs, including food, personal hygiene, mental health, and housing. In all of these areas, the developers offer a wide range of options and a high degree of player freedom.

Players can also take part in numerous side activities and tasks in the open-world city. These include completing various jobs, helping city residents, fighting in an arena, or taking on more questionable assignments. In Metro Sim Hustle, players can visit locations such as shops, bars, an arcade, a casino, and a nightclub.

Metro Sim Hustle – key features:

metro and street-life simulator;
realistic metro driving mechanics;
engaging side activities;
a wealth of attractions in an open-world city;
character and apartment management.

Metro Sim Hustle was released on PlayStation 5 on February 19, 2026.

