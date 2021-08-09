Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 9, 2021
Playstation 4
3
0
previous article
Inbento (Xbox One) Review
next article
Check out these Halo Slurpee and Mountain Dew drinks
Metaloid Origin
Contents
Item Reviewed

Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

3 playable characters offer variety and replayability
Upgradable weapons and abilities
Quite a bit of game here for $7 asking price

Negatives

Weird frame rate stutters occur often
Occasional annoying block pushing puzzle (cannot pull, only push)
Final boss battle is an unfair, grueling gauntlet of attrition

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A Mega Man-style clone that features three playable characters, each with their own upgradeable skillsets, that has a few annoying quirks but still entertains especially considering the low price point.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Sequel to Metagal, Metaloid Origins is a 2D classic run-and-gun action platformer that should please fans of 8 and 16-bit Mega Man titles.

There are a total of three playable character, each sporting their own unique abilities which adds quality replay value.  The story ultimately remains the same no matter which playable cat you choose as the good guy android cats are fighting against the evil robot army. Each of the nine stages also take about 20 minutes to clear for first timers but speed runners will probably keep this game on their radar thanks to the fluid dash mechanic.  Wall jumping also feels good and it is nice to have auto fire when holding down the attack button instead of having to perform rapid taps.

One of the stand out features of each of the playable robot cats are the unlockable and upgradable skill sets. Like Mega Man X, players can find an occasional, optional power-up when exploring each of the left-to-right stages. At the same time, each stage is littered with gems are sort of the equivalent to Mario’s coins.  Once collected, they can be spent at any time at the menu screen to unlock enhancements.  This collect-and-spend system gives players incentive to destroy enemies and go out of their way to collect these purple crystals.  Each enhancement is also worthwhile so players always have a carrot dangled in front of them.  At the same time, these are totally optional so skilled players can always try and complete the campaign without unlocking anything if they want to impose self-challenges.

Each stage is rather lengthy and features a mini-boss and a stage ending boss. The Mega Man callbacks are even more prominent here as the player must enter a simple quiet scene before jumping into the one-on-one boss battle. However, each stage is sequential and must be played in a specific order although they can be replayed at any time.  The stage select screen also lists the collectables that were missed for completionists.  Players also have access to a speedy motorcycle racer vehicle which spices up level design whenever it appears. 

As fun as this run-and-gunner is, there are a few issues that are not game breaking but definitely annoying. First are the frame skips. The game will often drop noticeable frames when attacking enemies, usually the first one in each screen, stuttering horribly for a couple seconds.  Playing a 2D sprite-based pixel art game should have no trouble running on a PS4 so it is shocking to experience this issue to often. Each stage is also long, a bit too long in my opinion, and also features some occasional cheap enemy and hazard placement.  Block pushing puzzles also make an occasional appearance because, you know, everyone loves pushing blocks.  And that is exactly the problem – pushing. Players can only push blocks, not pull.  This means if you mess up, which is easy to do, you need to backtrack to exit the screen, then re-enter to reset the block’s default positioning.  Many platforms also bend at 45 degrees but the playable cat always gets stuck on the lip.  It is a little disappointing that these weird issues were not smoothed out before the final release but for a $6.99 game, it wouldn’t be fair to be too harsh.

I wound up liking Metaloid Origins a lot more than I thought I would and found it actually growing on me the more I played.  The unlockable abilities can easily sink their teeth into you, the pixel art is welcomed, and the action is well done.  Thanks to the multiple difficulty settings, the pacing is also well designed so even casual action fans can enjoy the experience.  Just be warned, the final boss battle is a brutal, unfair gauntlet of attrition.  Being honest, I was not able to beat the final form so I was unable to see the ending, which is rather frustrating, even when playing on the lowest difficulty.  It is a shame because the other bosses were beatable with a couple trial runs to learn their patterns but this final boss is tedious and stupid. Weird quirks aside, this is one origin story you should keep on your radar. 

Also Play: The Legend of Dark Witch games on 3DS

Don’t Forget About: Hard Corps Uprising  

More Enjoyable Than: Bite The Bullet  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Platformer, Playstation 4, Reviews
ActionEastAsiaSoftFeaturedPlatformerPS4Review
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
3
 
Inbento (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Ezaron Defense
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
 
Rocket RUmble
Multiplayer space racing brawler Rocket Rumble now available in Early Access
 
Warshmallows
Warshmallows (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Arietta of Spirits

Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox [...]
10
 
The Last Survey

Save the world from destructive corporations in The Last Survey on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
Deliver a survey to stop mega-corporations from destroying the Earth in this unique story-driven experience about the dark future of the entire planet. The Last Survey is a game in which your choices shape your adventure. The game’s deep story, [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums