Merge Games Revives Alex Kidd

Since its initial release on the Master System in 1986, the Sega platforming classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World returns over three decades later in the form of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Merge Games, in conjunction with the developer, Jankenteam, bring back the world of Alex Kidd to modern-day systems!

As well as including all of the original content and levels, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX catapults Alex Kidd into a new generation with striking art, improved boss fight systems and different modes! Extra levels will also be included, expanding the lore of the original title to bring a fresh dimension to Alex Kidd in Miracle World.



From Retro Mode which brings back the nostalgia from the Master System classic, allowing players to switch back to a recreated version of the original graphical style, to the new Boss Rush Mode which provides non-stop Rock Paper Scissors action, the DX version of Alex Kidd in Miracle World will include a wealth of extra content to expand on the original Master System version.



Comprising of an array of other updates such as improvements to combat, movement mechanics and new menu systems, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX adds a new level of fluidity to the original classic!

Features