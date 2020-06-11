Merge Games Revives Alex Kidd

Since its initial release on the Master System in 1986, the Sega platforming classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World returns over three decades later in the form of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX! Merge Games, in conjunction with the developer, Jankenteam, bring back the world of Alex Kidd to modern-day systems! 

As well as including all of the original content and levels, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX catapults Alex Kidd into a new generation with striking artimproved boss fight systems and different modes! Extra levels will also be included, expanding the lore of the original title to bring a fresh dimension to Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

From Retro Mode which brings back the nostalgia from the Master System classic, allowing players to switch back to a recreated version of the original graphical style, to the new Boss Rush Mode which provides non-stop Rock Paper Scissors action, the DX version of Alex Kidd in Miracle World will include a wealth of extra content to expand on the original Master System version.

Comprising of an array of other updates such as improvements to combat, movement mechanics and new menu systems, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX adds a new level of fluidity to the original classic! 

Features 

  • A Legend Reborn – Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with striking new art and tighter, more fluid controls.
  • New Modes – New modes such including ‘Classic Mode’ and ‘Boss Rush Mode’ will be available for players alongside the standard game. 
  • New Levels – Experience new levels which expand the lore of the original game
  • Alternative Boss Fights – New and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat. 
  • Classic Mode – Experience the original game with boss fights, dialogue, levels and functions the same as the original Master System version. 
  • New and remastered music – A wide array of reimagined music tracks as well as remastered tracks from the original classic game!
