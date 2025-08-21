Mega Cat announces new Gameboy Color game Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land

Gumball in Trick or Treat Land

Prepare to chew your way through an irresistible 8-bit adventure in a charming tribute to the Game Boy Color era. Retro-focused publisher Mega Cat Studios and Exquisite Laundry Pet are excited to announce that Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land will be released digitally on Steam and physically for the Game Boy Color in 2026.

Developed by indie game developer Adam Lewis Graf, Gumball in Trick-Or-Treat Land is an old-school RPG inspired by Earthbound, Undertale, and the classic Game Boy Color adventures of the late 90s. Guide an intrepid Gumball through a quirky Halloween-themed world, meet colorful companions, brew potions, solve puzzles, and face a menagerie of menacing munchies and temperamental treats in strategic, turn-based battles.

Key Features:

  • A family-friendly journey through a quirky Halloween-themed world filled with memorable characters 
  • Strategic turn-based battles that require you to manage your HP and magickal abilities
  • Timeless 8-bit inspired visuals immerse you in sugary-sweet nostalgia
  • Brew up potions, solve puzzles, and master a variety of skills to find your way home

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to work with Mega Cat to bring Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land to Steam and to the Game Boy Color. Since this project is a love letter to the late 90s era of handheld games, it’s a very special thing to see it get the chance to reach a wider audience in the modern day,” said Graf, “I hope that those with nostalgia for that Game Boy Color era feel that this game scratches a similar itch, and I also hope to provide younger players with a new opportunity to engage with the vibes, music, and visual language of the era, which I think hold a unique sort of comfort.”

For more information, be sure to visit the game’s official Steam page.

