Mechanita is a new side scrolling platformer by EastAsiaSoft

Get ready for a steampunk-themed adventure in Mechanita, a side-scrolling platformer packed with brainteasing pixel art stages! Take control of a goggled heroine as she carefully navigates 50 unique levels of gradually increasing complexity.

Run, jump and shoot with precision as you try to reach the airship at the far end of each stage. Avoid spike traps and roving enemies, hop on prop-driven lifts, use your blaster to stun robotic foes and jump on their heads to reach greater heights! Will you master this wonderfully mechanized world or fall victim to its clockwork creations?

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: February 5, 2025

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Guide a young heroine in a steampunk adventure across 50 pixel art stages!

Run, jump and shoot with precision to reach the airship and escape.

Use your blaster to freeze enemies in place or drop them from the sky!

Reach greater heights by riding propeller lifts or hopping on stunned enemies.

Avoid traps and dangerous gadgetry!

Retry stages as many times as it takes or go back to play cleared levels to improve your skills!