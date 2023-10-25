Marvelous set to release Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun on Switch

News Switch
0 30 Views
Ninja or Die Shadow of the Sun

Marvelous announced Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, the ultrafast roguelite developed by Nao Games, will be available worldwide on the Nintendo Switch system this November 1st.

Available for pre-purchase now on the Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount until November 8th and inspired by Japanese folklore, Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun invites players to master violent precision platforming in a fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls.

In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse.

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is available now on Windows PC via Steam and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch system for $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99 on November 1st.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Ebenezer and The Invisible World

Ebenezer and The Invisible World is a new 2D Metroidvania launching on console and PC soon

Oct 23, 2023 36 Views
Fusion

Action Roguelite Fusion Paradox coming to console soon

Oct 23, 2023 41 Views
Bloodhound 01 press material

Boomer shooter Bloodhound get PC update

Oct 21, 2023 91 Views
Tales of Mathasia 01 press material

Tales of Mathasia is a new math teaching game on PC and Switch

Oct 21, 2023 77 Views

No comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Bish Bash Bots

Bish Bash Bots (XSX) Review with stream

Oct 27, 2023- No Comments on Bish Bash Bots (XSX) Review with stream

An action-based tower defense, Bish Bash Bots can offer plenty of strategic fun… if you can fill a roster…

Pirates on Target

Pirates on Target (XSX) Review with stream

34 Views
ea feat

EA Sports FC 2024 (PC) Review

69 Views
3246
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.