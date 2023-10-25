Marvelous set to release Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun on Switch

Marvelous announced Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, the ultrafast roguelite developed by Nao Games, will be available worldwide on the Nintendo Switch system this November 1st.

Available for pre-purchase now on the Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount until November 8th and inspired by Japanese folklore, Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun invites players to master violent precision platforming in a fusion of extreme speed and one-button controls.

In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse.

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun is available now on Windows PC via Steam and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch system for $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99 on November 1st.