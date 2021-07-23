Marble Madness-like roller Super Sami Roll now available on Steam

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The colorful, endlessly upbeat 3D platformer Super Sami Roll – created by Sonzai Games and published by X PLUS – is now available on Steam!



Inspired by ‘80s and ‘90s platformers where players roll a ball through beautiful game worlds (like Marble Madness and Super Monkey Ball), Super Sami Roll effortlessly delivers the high-rise thrills, rolling hills, and adorable characters reminiscent of gaming’s golden days.

In Super Sami Roll, you need to get through 12 fun-filled hours of content to help Sami rescue his friend Vera from a meanie who calls himself “Albert VII.” Cruise past beautiful green fields, deserts dotted with magnificent pyramids, dangerous oozing volcanoes, frigid ice lands, and many other memorable places to take Albert VII down a peg … or two (yep, Albert V sounds about right!). Grappling hooks? That’s so 2020. In this game, you get a grappling tongue to get out of sticky situations!

Features:

Picturesque world: Explore eye-catching environments and meet memorable characters.

Level variety: Play through dozens upon dozens of unique levels!

2D and 3D: Painstakingly hand-crafted pixel art meets modern 3D graphics.

Secrets galore: Tons of secrets – including awesome unlockables like a multiplayer mode!

Easy to learn, tough to master: Progressive difficulty with a hearty challenge.

Sami in style: Customize your character to your heart’s content.

Musical delights: Upbeat soundtrack – check!

Super Sami Roll is now available on Steam (Windows) for $9.89 – a 34% discount. The game will return to its original retail price of $14.99 on July 28. An OST bundle is also available for a discounted price of $11.86 (41% off retail).