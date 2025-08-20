Makis Adventure is a shark platformer

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 63 Views
Makis Adventure

Take the role of Maki as you explore a world of unique islands, meeting new friends and dashing through the waters using 3 different shark forms. Makis Adventure is a side-scrolling action platformer that lets you decide how to tackle its unique challenges. Whether you prefer to fight or focus on exploring, there’s plenty to discover and decide your play style.

Run, wall jump, swim and bite your way through dungeons and use momentum as a shark to power through levels in blistering 2D pixel art style, defeat mini bosses and end bosses along the way, then use the 3D hub world to fly between uncharted lands, complete ring mini games and more!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: August 27, 2025
Price: US $9.99 / €9.99
Traverse wild and deadly islands in the form of a human or shark!
Run, jump, swim and bite your way through side-scrolling stages.
Shift into 3D as you roam the hub world of uncharted islands!
Focus on combat or exploration.
Play mini games, find hidden treasures and even go fishing!

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Hyperkin Competitor Xbox controller

The Hyperkin Competitor controller is an Xbox controller that looks like a PS controller

Aug 20, 2025 66 Views
Apidya’ Special

1992 Amiga shooter Apidya getting full 24-bit remake

Aug 20, 2025 68 Views
Garfield Kart 2 stress test

Be a part of the Garfield Kart 2 stress test

Aug 20, 2025 75 Views
Alan Wake Design Works

Alan Wake getting book spin-off

Aug 18, 2025 105 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums