Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Dream Potion Games are excited to announce that Mago: The Villain’s Burger, a free prologue of their retro 2D platformer Mago, is coming to Steam on February 7.
Mago: The Villain’s Burger is a free retro 2D platformer that puts you in the boots of a sorcerer, who was unfortunate enough to eat evil overlord’s food. Now he has to rescue his beloved princess from the dinner menu of the evil Gourmet! Nostalgia awaits!
Key Features:
- A classic magical adventure with beautiful pixel art and intuitive controls. Travel a vast world with many levels, mini-games, and secret locations;
- Hand-crafted levels, each with its own mechanics: from colorful teapot prairie, a humongous tree guarded by a fierce centipede, to ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization that rests on the back of a huge bird – this journey has it all!
- Use your magic wand to purify evil from the world, solve riddles by affecting your surroundings. Some levels allow you to use a powerful mecha robot. It’s time to show the villain’s enemies what you are made of (metal, mostly);
- Each level presents a different challenge, each boss – a new threat to overcome.
- By collecting secret orbs in each level you unlock new items and improvements. Can you find them all?
- Looking to take a break? In the town of Musicalia you can buy new upgrades and meet interesting characters, some you might even recognize!
- Listen to a beautiful soundtrack brimming with nostalgia that will instantly bring back the nostalgia of the golden age of video games.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones releasing on Switch
RedDeer.games has confirmed that Swords & Bones will launch on Nintendo Switch this Friday, on February 4. Grab the sword and defend the Kingdom of Vestus in an adventure full of action in the spirit of classic retro games. The demon world invades [...]
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 1, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through Feb 7, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Gummy’s Life Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Lunar New Year Sale A Short Hike Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Lunar New Year Sale A Way Out EA [...]
Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, New Encounter Map and Story
Bohemia Interactive announced Vigor Chronicles: Perseverance, a new chapter in a series of chronicles that give players insight into the stories of characters in the Outlanders universe. The new update which will be released on February 2nd, 2022 is [...]
Comments