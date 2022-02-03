Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Dream Potion Games are excited to announce that Mago: The Villain’s Burger, a free prologue of their retro 2D platformer Mago, is coming to Steam on February 7.



Mago: The Villain’s Burger is a free retro 2D platformer that puts you in the boots of a sorcerer, who was unfortunate enough to eat evil overlord’s food. Now he has to rescue his beloved princess from the dinner menu of the evil Gourmet! Nostalgia awaits!

Key Features: