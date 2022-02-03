Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 3, 2022
PC
7
0
previous article
Theatre of Sorrows (Switch) Review
next article
Retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones releasing on Switch
Mago Villains Burger
Contents

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Dream Potion Games are excited to announce that Mago: The Villain’s Burger, a free prologue of their retro 2D platformer Mago, is coming to Steam on February 7.

Mago: The Villain’s Burger is a free retro 2D platformer that puts you in the boots of a sorcerer, who was unfortunate enough to eat evil overlord’s food. Now he has to rescue his beloved princess from the dinner menu of the evil Gourmet! Nostalgia awaits!

Key Features:

  • A classic magical adventure with beautiful pixel art and intuitive controls. Travel a vast world with many levels, mini-games, and secret locations;
  • Hand-crafted levels, each with its own mechanics: from colorful teapot prairie, a humongous tree guarded by a fierce centipede, to ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization that rests on the back of a huge bird – this journey has it all!
  • Use your magic wand to purify evil from the world, solve riddles by affecting your surroundings. Some levels allow you to use a powerful mecha robot. It’s time to show the villain’s enemies what you are made of (metal, mostly);
  • Each level presents a different challenge, each boss – a new threat to overcome.
  • By collecting secret orbs in each level you unlock new items and improvements. Can you find them all?
  • Looking to take a break? In the town of Musicalia you can buy new upgrades and meet interesting characters, some you might even recognize!
  • Listen to a beautiful soundtrack brimming with nostalgia that will instantly bring back the nostalgia of the golden age of video games.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Theatre of Sorrows (Switch) Review
6.0
6
 
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Queeny Army (PS4) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Mago Villains Burger
Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7
 
Chivalry 2
Chivalry 2 (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
View All
Latest News
      
 
Swords Bones

Retro pixel platformer Swords & Bones releasing on Switch

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2022
RedDeer.games has confirmed that Swords & Bones will launch on Nintendo Switch this Friday, on February 4. Grab the sword and defend the Kingdom of Vestus in an adventure full of action in the spirit of classic retro games. The demon world invades [...]
9
 
Mago Villains Burger

Mago: The Villain’s Burger launches February 7

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2022
Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Dream Potion Games are excited to announce that Mago: The Villain’s Burger, a free prologue of their retro 2D platformer Mago, is coming to Steam on February 7. Mago: The Villain’s Burger is a free [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums