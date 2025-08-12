Mad Skills BMX 2 set to race onto Switch

On August 15, Mad Skills BMX 2 lands on Nintendo Switch – an arcade-style BMX racing game featuring realistic physics. Players can expect dozens of challenging tracks, flashy tricks, and thrilling boss battles. The game also includes a local multiplayer mode for two players.
Mad Skills BMX 2 was developed by Swedish studio Turborilla, best known for the Mad Skills Motocross series. The Nintendo Switch version is published by Ultimate Games S.A.
Fast-Paced Racing and Stylish Tricks
Developed by Turborilla, Mad Skills BMX 2 delivers dynamic side-scrolling races for fans of BMX and fast-paced arcade fun. The game combines realistic bike physics with an accessible, skill-based racing model. Players must master speed and precision to conquer the tracks, while stylish aerial stunts add an extra layer of excitement.
The game features dozens of hand-crafted tracks and 7 different BMX bikes. Players can also customize their rider and bike to suit their style.
In Career Mode, players compete against both standard opponents and challenging bosses. A local multiplayer mode is available as well, allowing two players to race head-to-head on the same console.
Key Features of Mad Skills BMX 2:
Arcade-style BMX racing
7 unique BMX bikes
Dozens of varied tracks
Boss battles in Career Mode
Local 2-player multiplayer
The Nintendo Switch release of Mad Skills BMX 2 is set for August 15, 2025.
