Lost Ember (Switch) Review

Full Review

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Originally released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC in late 2019, Lost Ember was not only one of the most cinematic games I have ever played, it easily stood as one of the most surprising titles of the year. Now available on Nintendo Switch, Lost Ember is still captivating, is a must play, and stands as a story expertly told.

Everything I said in my Xbox One review applies here so there is no need to explain the same details for this port. Just know that the narrative is cinematic and very emotional, the merging into different animals is always cool, and the beautiful environments are large and encourage exploration. This downloadable game is all about the journey, the memorable set pieces, and the flashbacks to the past that has a direct correlation to why the playable wolf is doing what he is doing. There are still some hiccups with frame rate issues but the rest of the title is so well done these flaws are overlooked.

Since Lost Ember’s release, there have been many narrative driven walking simulators but none have matched the charm of this original release. This is only emphasized by the fact that Mooneye Studios is composed of a small team but it is easy to see that all their heart went into this sleeper hit game.

Also Try: The Last Guardian (PS4)

Way Better Than: Spirit of the North

Wait For It: Mooneye’s next game

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz