Lost arcade gem Clockwork Aquario coming to Switch and PS4 in December 2021

ININ Games announced the release of the lost arcade game gem Clockwork Aquario from legendary developer studio Westone as digital version for Nintendo Switch and PS4 on November 30th, 2021 in Europe, followed by North America on December 14th, 2021!

After being lost for almost three decades, the colorful side-scrolling action game, and last, but never released arcade title of legendary developer studio Westone, will finally come to life! To set the mood, a brand new trailer shows you the amazing, colorful gameplay that awaits you!

Clockwork Aquario presents imaginatively created levels with beautiful, colourful, pixel graphics. Easy to pick up, the addictive side-scroller action and intuitive controls ensure you will instantly be immersed in the action as you face a host of baddies! Choose your favorite character and conquer various enemies and unique bosses with Huck Londo, Elle Moon, or the giant robot Gush – alone or together with your favorite Player 2 in co-op mode! Complemented by an amazing soundtrack by Westone legend Shinichi Sakamoto, Clockwork Aquario has been well worth the wait.

“Clockwork Aquario is a great piece of 2D art, into which the pixel artists put their hearts and souls. I would like to express my heartfelt respect and gratitude to those who have worked so hard to restore it.” – Ryuichi Nishizawa (chief publisher, and co-founder of Westone)