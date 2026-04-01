Living Dead House (Switch) Review

Developed by the small team at Deprecated Games, Living Dead House is a new, retro-style arcade score chaser that fits firmly within the Flynn’s Arcade library of digital releases. In short, it is another easy-to-recommend $5 retro banger.

Gameplay is essentially side-scrolling Pac-Man mixed with some slight Donkey Kong tones. Playing as some dude who kind of looks like Kunio, it is your job to stay alive for a set period of time within a single screened environment. As the title suggests, the undead will chase you around the vertically oriented stages but can be stopped through the use of weapons, items, and even environmental hazards. Pac-Man has his power pellet, Living Dead House has shotguns, axes, bear traps, and electric shock panels. Using boards to plug broken windows is also a cool gameplay element simply isn’t used enough in zombie games.

This eShop exclusive totally nails the retro presentation. In other words, if this game was placed in an arcade cabinet, you would think it was a lost title from the late 80s. From the font of the score, to the expressive pixel art, to how the game’s soundtrack and effects have that dingy arcade warbly effect, this is a new arcade through and through.

Even though each stage takes place within a non-scrolling screen, each one is varied and has its own gimmick. Elevator warp points need to be timed properly. I like how the stairs, not ladders, allow the player to move vertically. Some spots even have the word wrap feature, where exiting on one side makes you magically appear on the other. These basic but noteworthy environmental hazards aren’t anything you have not experienced a million times before, but they are tightly designed here. The zombies also have personality as there are numerous types to avoid and murder. The icing on the cake comes from snappy controls which extends to the jumping animation.

It might look, play, and sound like a retro game, but the modern quality of life features are some of the most enjoyable. Arcade and Survival modes are self-explanatory, but the local co-op with leaderboard support gives this title the replay value it needs. There are also CRT filters for your liking and skilled players can collect a bunch of optional letters to unleash a secret weapon, a nice reward for getting good.

Flynn’s Arcade has been releasing new, retro arcade games on Switch for the last few years now and Living Dead House easily stands side-by-side with the other greats.

SCORE: 8/10

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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