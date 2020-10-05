Learn about the upcoming Sword of the Necromancer with this Dev Diary

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Game developers JanduSoft S.L and Grimorio of Games revealed a 4-minute Developer Diary providing some insight behind the features and gameplay mechanics for their impending monster summoning action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer, ahead of its launch later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. This will be the first of three videos to be rolled out before launch where the development team gives an in-depth behind the scenes peek into the making of Sword of the Necromancer.

Sword of the Necromancer is a top-down action roguelike with a unique twist: you can resurrect any enemy you kill as an undead minion to fight alongside you! On top of that, there’s a fluid combat system with a smorgasbord of weapons and gear to choose from. Advance through the dungeon and weigh the consequences of what armaments to equip as you amass your little army of the undead!



As you descend this procedurally-generated dungeon, you’ll have to make some tough, tactical decisions. Should you fall in battle you’ll lose all your gear and half of your level, so be careful! If you’re really feeling adventurous, you can clone yourself, allowing for a friend to jump in for some two-player local co-op.