KoF 2002 Unlimited Match now available on PS4

SNK announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH (KOF 2002 UM) is now available to download on PlayStation 4. A physical edition will arrive this spring. As the fully tuned up 2009 sequel to the critically acclaimed KOF 2002, KOF 2002 UM will include a bevy of new features on PlayStation®4, including a larger roster of 66 playable characters, a graphical overhaul, and redesigned abilities. The game’s online functionality is much smoother this time around thanks to the addition of rollback netcode.
ONLINE FEATURES GALORE
◆ ROLLBACK NETCODE
KOF 2002 UM features updated rollback netcode that greatly reduces online lag during matches. Players are able to tweak settings in order to improve their online experiences.
◆ QOL ONLINE VERSUS FEATURES
KOF 2002 UM includes online features that allow players to study their matches and learn from their mistakes. These include the ability to rewatch one’s 10 most recent online matches, options that enable win/loss counters, and cooldowns to prevent rematching after a quick bout.
◆ 2 UNIQUE ONLINE MODES
Choose between “Rank Match,” where battle results are shared and ranked online, and “Player Match,” where fans can set their own versus battle settings. Fight to become the true King of Players on the international stage! The world is yours!
KOF 2002 IS FULLY TUNED UP!
◆ IMPRESSIVE ROSTER OF 66 PLAYABLE CHARACTERS!
In addition to the original cast of KOF 2002, a host of returning characters from previous installments of “THE NESTS CHRONICLES,” hidden characters, and an exclusive character called “NAMELESS” join the tournament for the largest character roster in KOF history.
◆ REARRANGED GRAPHICS AND BGM
Every demo screen, cutscene, and winning screen has been completely overhauled. Furthermore, the game’s soundtrack has been remastered for even more intense matches.
◆ NUMEROUS NEW AND OLD MOVES ADDED
Along with the new moves and special moves specially created for this title, plenty of old moves return in KOF 2002 UM. Moreover, the game’s mechanics and characters’ abilities have been redesigned.
◆ LARGE UPGRADE OF MAX MODE AND MAX2
All the Desperation Moves in KOF 2002 UM can now be cancelled anytime via the “MAX Mode” system. The “MAX 2” ultimate moves are even more flashy and easier to use.