KoF 2002 Unlimited Match now available on PS4

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH (KOF 2002 UM) is now available to download on PlayStation 4. A physical edition will arrive this spring. As the fully tuned up 2009 sequel to the critically acclaimed KOF 2002, KOF 2002 UM will include a bevy of new features on PlayStation®4, including a larger roster of 66 playable characters, a graphical overhaul, and redesigned abilities. The game’s online functionality is much smoother this time around thanks to the addition of rollback netcode.