Knights & Guns coming to Xbox

Previously available on Nintendo Switch, Knights & Guns is a mash-up between shmup and pang-style games. Pre-order on XBOX consoles will be available on 17th of JULY (retailing at $9.99)!

Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight solo or alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome your obstacles.

Features: