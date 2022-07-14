Knights & Guns coming to Xbox

Previously available on Nintendo Switch, Knights & Guns is a mash-up between shmup and pang-style games. Pre-order on XBOX consoles will be available on 17th of JULY (retailing at $9.99)!
Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight solo or alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome your obstacles.
Features:
- Play alone or with a friend! Co-op campaign is the way to go!
- Conquer the non-linear world! You can rush through over 160 stages, or enjoy the game at your own pace, looking for secrets, and special routes!
- 60fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps! It is all here!
- Check out the awesome suits of armor and GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles. They are all here!
