Kara Fantasy is a top-down homage to classic Zelda

Ratalaika Games & BUG-Studio announced that Kara Fantasy will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Imagine a world where every step opens the door to unknown lands, where every breath of wind whispers ancient spells. In this world where the fate of the kingdom. Take on the role of Hiro, a young and brave bodyguard whose fate is unexpectedly intertwined with the greatest challenge of his life – the rescue of Princess Kara, kidnapped by dark forces from her royal house.



Embark on a journey, where every corner hides dangers, and every shadow can come to life. Your road will be littered with challenges: from battles with insidious monsters to solving ancient riddles that guard the secrets of passing to the next gate.



Your arsenal includes swords, bows, boomerangs, magic staffs and bombs. Visit a blacksmith to upgrade your weapons and equipment, become stronger by buying resources from a local store, and discover the ancient secrets of alchemy by creating potions from a wise witch.



Can you collect the crystals that are the key to the portals leading to Princess Kara?

Features:

Character Development: Collect resources, upgrade weapons and armor, and create powerful potions for your journey!

Riddles and battles: The levels are filled with a variety of puzzles and monster battles that require both strategic thinking and dexterity.

Arsenal of weapons: At your disposal are swords, bows, boomerangs, magic staffs and bombs to fight enemies.

Many enemies: Players will have to fight slugs, skeletons, orcs, goblins, spiders, rats, demons and other cruel monsters.

Journey through the forest worlds: To save Princess Kara, Hiro must go through five unique forest worlds and overcome 30 levels, each with its own unique challenges and enemies.

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 28-Mar-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Steam

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

* Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.