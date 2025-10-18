Kaiju Cleaner Simulator tasks you with dissecting monsters in the streets

Indie developer One More Time has unveiled Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, a hilarious cooperative simulator for 1-4 players that puts you in the shoes of a professional cleanup team tasked with restoring cities after the fiercest battles with giant monsters. The game offers a brutal first-person experience full of dissection, heavy machinery operation, barrels of laughs, and toxin removal.

Each mission demands precision and teamwork as you dissect colossal monster bodies, carefully extracting valuable organs and materials crucial for upgrades. The first-person gameplay lets you use scalpels, saws, and other specialized tools designed to handle biological waste and unusual monster anatomy.

The game truly shines in cooperative play, encouraging up to four players to coordinate different roles from organ harvesting and machinery operation to environmental cleansing and debris management. Solo players can also enjoy the full experience, taking on every challenge at their own pace.

Beyond the serious cleanup work, Kaiju Cleaner Simulator embraces humor and absurdity. Unexpected situations and quirky monster designs bring lighthearted moments to the gritty tasks of cleaning up after kaiju rampages, creating a perfect mix of dark comedy and simulation fun.