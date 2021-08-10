Infinity, an incomplete Gameboy Color game from 1999, is looking to get finished through Kickstarter

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
Indie game publishers Incube8 Games and Retro Modding will be launching a Kickstarter campaign for the tactical RPG, Infinity for Game Boy Color on August 18.

In Infinity, an ancient, nameless evil stirs beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power.  
This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, a detailed world with over 50 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity!

Originally developed by Affinix Software from 1999 to 2001, Infinity has been left incomplete for 20 years and this Kickstarter campaign will help complete and produce a physical cartridge release for the Game Boy Color.

  • An Inventive tactical battle system
  • A detailed world with over 50 explorable areas 
  • The option to alternate at any time between “Wait” and “Action” battle modes, with 4 different speeds  
  • A rich and complex plot that goes above and beyond what you would expect from an 8-bit portable RPG
  • Around 20 hours of gameplay
  • 6 playable characters, each with their own specialties  
  • An elaborate script with more than 3,000 lines of dialogue and 20,000 words (Longer than Final Fantasy II, and comparable to Dragon Warrior III)
  • Advanced graphical techniques that make the most of the humble Gameboy Color hardware
  • Ultra-customizable text window color gradient
