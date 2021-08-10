Infinity, an incomplete Gameboy Color game from 1999, is looking to get finished through Kickstarter

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie game publishers Incube8 Games and Retro Modding will be launching a Kickstarter campaign for the tactical RPG, Infinity for Game Boy Color on August 18.

In Infinity, an ancient, nameless evil stirs beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power.

This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, a detailed world with over 50 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity!

Originally developed by Affinix Software from 1999 to 2001, Infinity has been left incomplete for 20 years and this Kickstarter campaign will help complete and produce a physical cartridge release for the Game Boy Color.

Features